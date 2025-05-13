J. Palmer Clarkson Purchases 10,000 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CNX Resources Stock Up 3.5%
Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
