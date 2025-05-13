Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.0%

TFX stock opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $249.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Teleflex's revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

