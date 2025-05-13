Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Shares of SIM stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.55. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

