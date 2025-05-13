Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Sells $1,960,000.00 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,730. This trade represents a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $246.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.13 and its 200 day moving average is $208.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $248.50.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

