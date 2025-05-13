OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes $11.97 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,834,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,003,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,551,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,857,741,000 after buying an additional 554,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,853,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,128,233,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $454.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.04.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total value of $3,117,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. This represents a 31.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total transaction of $1,163,545.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,662. This trade represents a 65.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.