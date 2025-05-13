QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $152.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $465,853.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,464.24. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,312 shares of company stock worth $2,457,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

