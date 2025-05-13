Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $353.52 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $275.07 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.67.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

