Under Armour’s (UAA) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAA

Under Armour Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.