Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lifted by Ogborne Capital Management LLC

Ogborne Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 12.7% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $79,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,084.91.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,972,180. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,949 shares of company stock valued at $134,077,281. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $987.35 and a 200 day moving average of $936.79. The firm has a market cap of $472.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,164.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

