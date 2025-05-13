VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Announces Earnings Results

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Stock Down 0.7%
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock opened at C$7.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.10. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
