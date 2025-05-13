VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Announces Earnings Results

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Stock Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock opened at C$7.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.10. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

