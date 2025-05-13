HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $257.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.33 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 15.94%. HighPeak Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

