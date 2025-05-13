FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. FOX has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

