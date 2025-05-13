MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MDB Capital Stock Down 2.2%

MDBH stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. MDB Capital has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

