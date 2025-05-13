MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 13th, 2025

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBHGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MDB Capital Stock Down 2.2%

MDBH stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. MDB Capital has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

See Also

Earnings History for MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH)

