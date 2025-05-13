Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $303.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.17 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

