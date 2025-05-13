Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:HDB opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $75.37.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

