Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $55,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $278.35 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

