Xai Trading Up 96.7% Over Last Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Xai has traded up 96.7% against the dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a market capitalization of $104.97 million and approximately $63.94 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xai Profile

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,894,422,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,075,094,651 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,894,316,295.08128562 with 1,421,035,476.30104346 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.09065461 USD and is down -8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $108,970,589.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

