ApeCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $511.62 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $511.62 million and $68.74 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,550.38 or 0.99805033 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,745.76 or 0.99029519 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,651,515 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
