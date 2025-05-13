Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $10.28 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reliance were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Reliance by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Reliance by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Reliance by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $304.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $326.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

