LRI Investments LLC Sells 180 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LRI Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 158,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $7,429,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 108,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

UPS stock opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

