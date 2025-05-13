Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Lowered to “Underperform” Rating by Leerink Partners

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,246.07. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,546.65. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,697 shares of company stock worth $1,276,552 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

