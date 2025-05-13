Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

