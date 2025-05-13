CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Issues Earnings Results

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 118.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%.

CervoMed Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of CervoMed stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRVO shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on CervoMed from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on CervoMed from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CervoMed from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jones Trading raised CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

