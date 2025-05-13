Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGNE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Neurogene stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. Neurogene has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $252.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurogene news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,246.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,490.42. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Neurogene by 2,985.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neurogene by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

