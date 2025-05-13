ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Barclays PLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 208,015 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10,586.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

