Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Makes New $122,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 155,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,892.08. This trade represents a 24.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.60, for a total value of $334,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $475,176. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $5,420,722 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:MCD opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

