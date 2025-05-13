Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Buys Shares of 1,257 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.