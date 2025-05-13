Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Buys Shares of 1,257 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Alternative Asset Managers Are Raising Dividends by 5% to 25%
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Underrated Stocks Quietly Delivering Big Gains
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why DraftKings Share Price Could Soar to Multi-Year Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.