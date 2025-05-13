Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $376.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $373.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.02 and a 200-day moving average of $388.50.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

