Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,525 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $218.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

