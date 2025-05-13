New England Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

