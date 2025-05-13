Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by NDVR Inc.

NDVR Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,078 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,962,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,096,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,561,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,478,750 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

