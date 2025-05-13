Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,458,303 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,813,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,303 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up approximately 0.2% of Millennium Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.71% of CRH worth $445,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CRH by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in CRH by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

