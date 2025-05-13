New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. CRH accounts for about 1.0% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

