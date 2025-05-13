U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,380 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

