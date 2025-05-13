BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

