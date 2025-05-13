BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHD opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.