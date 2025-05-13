Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Autoliv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $127,391.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $607,013.86. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Autoliv Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of ALV opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.
Autoliv Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.
Autoliv Profile
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
