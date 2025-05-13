BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE BUI opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $24.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

