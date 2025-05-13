BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.2%
NYSE BUI opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $24.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.
