BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

