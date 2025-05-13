BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $21.14.
