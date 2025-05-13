Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTT opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

