BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $517,320.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,802,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,133,963.67. This represents a 1.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

