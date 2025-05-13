Exozymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exozymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Exozymes Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ EXOZ opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06. Exozymes has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Exozymes Company Profile

eXoZymes, Inc is a development stage synthetic biochemical company. Its synthetic biology platform would enable the scalable exploration of many molecules and properties found in nature. The company was founded by Tyler Korman and Paul Opgenorth in April 2019 and is headquartered in Monrovia, NV.

