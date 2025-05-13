Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for TSE:ERE

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered European Commercial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

