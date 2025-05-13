BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BYSI stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

