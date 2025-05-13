Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

ARKR opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.