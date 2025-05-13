Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 54,579 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,579 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Reddit were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,288,000 after acquiring an additional 913,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,325,000 after purchasing an additional 211,636 shares in the last quarter.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.35.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $3,133,062.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,800,524.81. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,549,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,013 shares in the company, valued at $63,858,028.71. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,270 shares of company stock valued at $95,789,365 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

