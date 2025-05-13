Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 354.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,080,000 after buying an additional 7,186,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 2,328.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,506,000 after buying an additional 3,760,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,644,000 after buying an additional 792,153 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $229,991,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,391.52. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 7,536 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $693,839.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 241,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,112.63. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,990 shares of company stock valued at $71,404,162 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

