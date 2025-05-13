Mizuho Upgrades Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Outperform

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.59% from the company’s current price.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Delek US Stock Up 6.3%

DK stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $993.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,455,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after purchasing an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,842,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 345,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 270,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 180,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 913,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

