MJP Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $65,897,000. Enzi Wealth purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

