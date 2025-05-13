Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.89.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

